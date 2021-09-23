Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
