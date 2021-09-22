Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Rac…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. I…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's fo…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect c…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 deg…