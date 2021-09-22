Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.