Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
