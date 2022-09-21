 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

