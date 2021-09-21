Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.