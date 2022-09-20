Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.