This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
