Racine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods o…