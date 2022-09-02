 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

