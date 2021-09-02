For the drive home in Racine: Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
