This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
