Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
