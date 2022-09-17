Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
