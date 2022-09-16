This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
