Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.