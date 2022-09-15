Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
