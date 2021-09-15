This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
