Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
