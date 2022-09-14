 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News