For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
