Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph.