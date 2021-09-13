This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature …
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect cle…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect …
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…