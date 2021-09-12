Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
