Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.