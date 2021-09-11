Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
