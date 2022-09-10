Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.