 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News