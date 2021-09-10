Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday…
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls …
Racine's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…