Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
