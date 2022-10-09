Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.