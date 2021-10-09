For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
