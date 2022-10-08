Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.