Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.