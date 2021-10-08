For the drive home in Racine: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The Racine area should se…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
This evening in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ra…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.