Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

