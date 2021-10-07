Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.