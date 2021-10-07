For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
