Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.