Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
