Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.