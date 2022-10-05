For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
