Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

