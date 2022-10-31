Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
