Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
