Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

