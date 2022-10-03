 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News