Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.