Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
