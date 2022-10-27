For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
