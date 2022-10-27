 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News