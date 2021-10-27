Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …