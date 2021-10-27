Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.