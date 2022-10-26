Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
