Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.