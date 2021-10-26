Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.