Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Rain. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

