Racine's evening forecast: Rain. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pl…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorr…
This evening in Racine: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today'…