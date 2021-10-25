 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

