Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, R…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain a…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…