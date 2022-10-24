This evening in Racine: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pl…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast…
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…