For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …