Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT.