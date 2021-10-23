This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, R…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…