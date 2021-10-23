 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News