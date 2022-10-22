Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
